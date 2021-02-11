Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 2636111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.64 million and a PE ratio of -72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.