Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.00

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 2636111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.64 million and a PE ratio of -72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

