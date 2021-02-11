Northcoast Research Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $204.90 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

