Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) Shares Gap Up to $97.50

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) (LON:NBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $103.50. Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 94,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (NBI.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £28.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.54.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

