Norman Thomas Linebarger Sells 8,389 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.00. 7,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,114. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

