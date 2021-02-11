Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

