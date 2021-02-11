Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

