Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.55 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

