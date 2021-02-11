NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NYSE SEE opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.