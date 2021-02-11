NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zai Lab by 381.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zai Lab by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zai Lab by 38.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $179.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

