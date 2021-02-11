NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

In other BigCommerce news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $64,568,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

