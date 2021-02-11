NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,200 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,131,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.