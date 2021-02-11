nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 9.3% Higher

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.51. 327,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 256,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

