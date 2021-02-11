Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.71 million, a P/E ratio of -231.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.