Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Checkpoint Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,726 shares of company stock worth $348,744. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.