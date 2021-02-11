Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 824,852 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $13,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

