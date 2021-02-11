Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Shares of BFAM opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,722 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

