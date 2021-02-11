Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,597,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

