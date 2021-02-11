Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sanmina by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

