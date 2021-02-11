NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

