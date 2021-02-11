Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Shares Up 7%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 4,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexteer Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

