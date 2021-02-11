Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
NEWT stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $474.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
