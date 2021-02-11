Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NEWT stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $474.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

