Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.03 Million

Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report sales of $480.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 831,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

