Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Newell Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock’s momentum is attributed to the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat reported in third-quarter 2020. Despite the challenging economic situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the company has witnessed an improving top-line trend and robust consumption patterns. Moreover, e-commerce performed well with core sales growth in majority of business units and all regions. Encouragingly, management has issued guidance for 2020 and the fourth quarter. Also, it is progressing well with its turnaround plans, such as SKU reduction efforts, Project FUEL and other cost-cutting actions. However, Newell Brands witnessed weakness in margins in the third quarter due to adverse business mix, which is likely to persist in 2020. Also, currency headwinds remain a concern.”

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $255,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

