Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.
Newell Brands has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.
Newell Brands stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.
