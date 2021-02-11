Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

