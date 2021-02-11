New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

