New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

