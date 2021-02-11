New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 4,524,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,273,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.