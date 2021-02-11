Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

NBIX stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 675,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,962. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,900 shares of company stock worth $37,472,870. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

