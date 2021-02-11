Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 696,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 853,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. Research analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element in the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

