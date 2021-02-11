NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.88 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $91.88 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00258956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00096760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00080188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00083611 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061463 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

