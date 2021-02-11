Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Short Interest Update

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,700 shares, a growth of 1,820.1% from the January 14th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,326,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NTTHF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 308,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,395. Neo Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTTHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

