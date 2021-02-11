Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.81. 879,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 427,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.