National Grid plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Grid in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Grid’s FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

