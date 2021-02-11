National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NCMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 506,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,443. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $334.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

