National Bank Financial Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$40.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:GIL opened at C$34.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.37. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

