National Bank Financial Comments on TFI International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

