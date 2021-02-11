National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.11.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$151.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$144.46. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.