National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $472.69. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

