National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,402 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

