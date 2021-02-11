National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 44,444 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 194,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 60,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.