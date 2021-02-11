Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NSSC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $555.55 million, a PE ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

