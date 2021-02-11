NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.86% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 141,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

