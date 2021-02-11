Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $73.54

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.54, but opened at $66.80. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 88,401 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.89.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

