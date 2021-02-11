Nano Market Cap Achieves $590.65 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00009870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $590.65 million and approximately $83.30 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.28 or 0.03874801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00404859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.01120161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00476396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.00388411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00257820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.