MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $993.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

