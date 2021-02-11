MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 872,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,877,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein acquired 741,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn R. August acquired 197,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,364.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,464,597 shares of company stock worth $26,235,288.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

