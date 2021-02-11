MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $167,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

