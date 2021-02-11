MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 890 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $500.99 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,690 shares of company stock valued at $19,521,142 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

