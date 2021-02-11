MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

