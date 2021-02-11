MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $328,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $470.05 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

